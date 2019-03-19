Resources More Obituaries for Lois Daniels Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Daniels

1924 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lois O'Roark Daniels, 94, a longtime resident of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully Monday morning, March 18, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Alverton, the daughter of the late Marion and Genevieve Frey O'Roark, who passed away June 23, 1991, and Sept. 8, 1988, respectively. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God and a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School, class of 1942. Lois was a retired secretary for Gulisek Construction Co. of Mt. Pleasant with 25 years of service. Previously, she had been employed by Robertshaw Controls with 10 years of service. Lois loved painting, making ceramics, basket weaving, crocheting and reading. She was known for her warm smile and was dearly loved by her family, whom she loved very much in return. Lois is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Robert W. Daniels II and wife Lorraine, of Mt. Pleasant, Richard W. Daniels and wife Kim, of Derry, and Kim Grosser and husband Ken, of Mt. Pleasant; her seven grandchildren, Chad Daniels and wife Maria, April Taylor and husband Shane, Kaysey Daniels, Sammantha Cromey and husband Theodore, Robert Daniels III and wife Tiffany, Kaitlyn Daniels and Ricky Daniels; her 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; her companion, a long-haired Chihuahua, Reese; and her former daughter-in-law, Daviette White, of Crafton, who always was there to visit and help with Lois. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Daniels Sr. (February 2012); grandson, Brad Daniels (2016); and her brothers, William E. "Gene" O'Roark (Dec. 15, 1996) and Jack O'Roark (April 30, 2001).

Lois' family cordially invites family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with her minister, Pastor Bob Huber, officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Mt. Joy of the Brethren Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Lois' family cordially invites family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with her minister, Pastor Bob Huber, officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Mt. Joy of the Brethren Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Home Healthcare and Hospice of Scottdale for the exemplary care and professionalism shown not only to Lois, but to her family also. The funeral home doors will be locked between visitation hours. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Lois Daniels.