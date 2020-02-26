|
Lois E. Hughes, 88, of Rostraver Township, died peacefully in her home Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1931, in Belle Vernon, she was the daughter of the late Goldwyn and Mary (Summers) Weekley. Lois' children and grandchildren were her life. She enjoyed nature, gardening, watching birds, poetry, games, sewing and making quilts. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Clifford Hughes, of Rostraver; children, Faith (Ron) Hughes, of North Huntingdon, Kenny (Mary) Hughes, of Washington, Pa., Mary Hughes, of Belle Vernon, and Keith (Lori) Hughes, of Smithton; grandchildren, Jenny Messmer, Chelsey (Lee) Krug, Jesse Hughes (Sommur) and Angel Plisco; and great-grandchildren, Christian, Jeremey, Brooks and Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Weekley; and grandson, Kenny Hughes. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park.