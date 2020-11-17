Lois E. Reigh (Black), 87, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The loving mother and grandmother was born March 9, 1933. Lois was raised in the Apollo area and graduated from the Apollo Area Joint High School in 1952. Lois spent time living in Norfolk, Va., before moving back to the New Kensington area, where she remained for most of her life. Having been raised on a farm, Lois had a passion for plants, animals, and nature. She loved flowers, both inside and outside, enjoyed reading and watching television, and cherished spending time with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also a whiz at crossword puzzles and enjoyed coloring. She is survived by son, Robert C. Black (Sandy); grandchildren, Holly (Joe) Stone and Robby Black; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Bryce, and Brayden Black, and Joey Stone. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elizabeth (Spencer) Reigh; brothers, Elmer, Lawrence, Homer, and Laverne Reigh; sisters, Elsie Miller and Edith Matson; and her beloved son, Roger Black. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with Pastor Billie Harlan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



