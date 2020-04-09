|
Lois E. Wills, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Feb. 24, 1928, in Gallitzin and was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Margaret R. (Dick) Wilt. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a medical assistant for Excela Health. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she loved singing in the choir for more than 50 years, working in the kitchen for special events, teaching Sunday school and crocheting countless baptismal shawls. She was a volunteer for Faith In Action for many years. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, walking her beloved dogs and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Kay Cowan; and two sisters, Romayne Francis and Ruth Hmel. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia W. Black and her husband John, of Murrysville; her son-in-law, Joseph Cowan, of Palisade, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews. Cindy would like to thank the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church family and the caregivers at Ligonier Gardens for their love and support. She would especially like to thank the amazing nurses in Unit 3 A/B at Excela Westmoreland for their kindness, caring and skill during her mother's final days. They became an extension of our family during this very difficult time. While many of us will miss Lois, we rejoice that she will be reunited with her beloved daughter, Pam, and that Heaven has gained the best soprano in the angelic choir for Easter Sunday. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie were private. A memorial service celebrating Lois' life will be scheduled at a future date after the health crisis is over. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650; or to the at www.kidney.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.