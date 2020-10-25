1/1
Lois Frye
1930 - 2020
Lois Frye, 89, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Walter and Anna V. (Falls) Blake. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Lois was a volunteer at Latrobe Hospital for several years, and also supported the Frye family farm business. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair L. Frye; her son, Harold Frye; daughter, Denise Portser; granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Portser; great-grandson, Blake F. Holmes; and grandson-in-law, Jason Holmes. She is survived by two sons, Roger L. Frye and wife Ilene, of Blairsville, and Wayne C. Frye and wife, Hope, of Greensburg; two daughters, Diane King and husband, Dave, of Latrobe, and Darlene Simpson and husband, John, of North Huntingdon; son-in-law, Bill Portser, of Jeannette; daughter-in-law, Earlene Frye, of Greensburg; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jim Blake and wife, Pat, of Florida; sister, Virginia Hill, of Virginia; sister-in-law, Kay Blake, of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Chris Whitehead officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Highlands, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charter Oak United Methodist Church
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charter Oak United Methodist Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Charter Oak United Methodist Church
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Guest Book

