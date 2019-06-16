Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Lois I. Carns


Lois I. Carns Obituary
Lois I. Carns, 90, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Raymond and Edna (Allen) Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Carns Sr.; a son, William C. Carns Jr.; and four sisters. She is survived by two children, Ann (Stan) Turcheck and Brian (Heather) Carns; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private burial will be held in Menoher Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 16, 2019
