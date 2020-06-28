Lois I. Harshell
1943 - 2020
Lois I. Harshell, 77, of Torrance, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born April 26, 1943, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Oliver W. and Lillian Hoover Lint. She was a member of the Church of God World Wide Association in Pittsburgh. Lois had been a school bus driver for more than 28 years for the Latrobe Area School District. She was a very kind hearted person who was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond I. Hixson Sr. and William Harshell; two grandsons, Robert E. Knupp III and John R. Hall; and two brothers, Charles and Stewart Lint. Lois is survived by her children, Raymond I. Hixson Jr. (Sherri), of Bradenville, Richard D. Hixson, of Torrance, Ronald E. Hixson, of Apollo, Sandra L. Schissler, of Bradenville, Debra A. Hall, of Bradenville, and Angela L. McCallen (Richard Jr.), of Derry; three brothers, John Lint (Deb), of Smithton, Wendell Lint, of Tarrs, and Ronald Lint (Sherri), of Erie; one sister, Nancy Oles (Robert), of Beaver; eight grandchildren, Amy and Sara Knupp, Ronald Hixson Jr. (Stacey), Shawn and Chase Hixson, Amanda McCulloch (Gordon), Samantha McCallen and Derek Hall; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in the Coles Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
