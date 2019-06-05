Home

Lois I. Loughner, 81, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born March 23, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Glenn Virdon and Martha (Dougherty) Loughner. She had attended the Salvation Army in Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Naomi Ruth Koshinsky. She is survived by her nephew, John Koshinsky and his wife, Cindy, and their son, John Koshinsky Jr., all of Latrobe; and great-nephew and great-niece, Joshua Koshinsky and Sarah Koshinsky.
There will be no public visitation. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the graveside in Unity Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 5, 2019
