Lois J. Britt, 91, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 5, 1929, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Miller Kidd. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church Jeannette. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and especially baking for them. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, George R. Britt, in 1996; a son, John R. Britt; and brothers, John and Robert Kidd. She is survived by a daughter, Peggy Podolinski and husband Lanny, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Michael Podolinski and wife Becky, Rachael Podolinski, and Sarah Martino and husband Michael; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Myers, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, Lois? funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2020.
