Lois J. (Carnes) Bullock, 84, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in her home. She was born May 10, 1936, in South Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harry Carnes and Tillie (McClain) Carnes. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kirk A. Bullock; her brother, Harry M. Carnes; four sisters, Mary Margaret Lawson, Betty Blyler, Ruth Keough and Jean Hearn; and her stepmother, Lydia Carnes. She was survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert N. Bullock, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, just 15 hours after her death. She is also survived by her daughter, Kimberly B. Mikeska and husband, Joseph, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jeremy Siard, William Siard (Caitlyn), Mandee Mizikar (Matthew), Michelle Ruby (Frank) and Melissa Dinsmore (Joel); six great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kaylee, Sydney, Kobe, Zachary and Emma; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
