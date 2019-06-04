Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Lois Jane (Taylor) Dick, 83, of Lycippus, died Monday, June 3, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Jennings and Ida (Steele) Taylor. She was a member of Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church, where she was treasurer of United Methodist Women's Organization and sang in the choir. She was a previous Sunday school superintendent and was a Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William H. Dick; her children, Kathleen A. Piper and husband, Timothy, Susan M. Piccolo and husband, Ralph, William J. Dick, and David A. Dick and wife, Laurie; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clair Taylor and wife, Sandy, and Timothy Taylor and wife, Sig; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Kimberly L. Foos officiating. Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 4 to June 5, 2019
