Lois June (Bressler) Drexler, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, at Canterbury Place hospice in Lawrenceville. Lois was born in Pittsburgh on June 27, 1929, to John and Naomi (Miller) Bressler. Lois grew up on Mt. Washington, always living close to her maternal grandmother, Lillian (Dallmeyer) Miller, on Albert Street. She loved spending time with her Aunt Anna and playing stoop ball. After her dear brother Bill was killed in action during World War II, Lois and her parents moved to Brookline. She attended South Hills High School and, after graduation, worked as a secretary at a bank in downtown Pittsburgh until her 1952 marriage to Thomas Drexler, of Erie. After a brief time in Erie, Lois and Tom moved back to Brookline, where they raised their three children until moving to North Huntingdon in 1975. Lois had a beautiful singing voice and was a soloist at many weddings while in her 20s. Lois enjoyed bowling and playing cards and was a charter member of the now defunct West Highland White Terrier Club of Western Pennsylvania. She enjoyed contacting celebrities to gather donations for the club's yearly charity auction. Lois was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Irwin and had recently joined the Phoebe Bayard Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Lois was predeceased by her parents; her brother, John William Bressler Jr.; and her husband, Thomas. She is survived by her children, June (the late Stewart) Robertson, of Greensburg, and Joan (Bob Ciardi) and Jonathan Drexler, of Irwin; grandson, Michael (Donna) Grandey, of St Clair Shores, Mich.; granddaughter, Jessica (Michael) Keefe, of Madbury, N.H.; and several great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243 (www.FamilyHospicePA.org). For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2019