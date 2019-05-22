Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. Fowler


1931 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois J. Fowler Obituary
Lois Jean (Truxal) Fowler, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Elmer and Irene (McKim) Truxal, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Irvin P. Fowler. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church, North Huntingdon, and enjoyed gardening and camping. She is survived by her children, David C. Fowler and his wife, Nancy, Dale I. Fowler and his wife, Cheryl and Sharon S. Priatko and her husband, Chris; her grandchildren, David C. Jr., Sandra, Chelsea and Ashley; a brother, John Truxal and his wife, Jane; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. Thursday, with the Rev. John C. Pressler officiating. Private interment will be in Long Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or White Oak Animal Shelter. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now