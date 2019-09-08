|
Lois J. O'Hara, 89, of Ligonier, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Bethlen Home. She was born July 13, 1930, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Emory and Nellie Burns. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a matron in the Ligonier Valley School District for more than 30 years. Lois enjoyed playing bingo, going on bus trips to casinos, shopping, and especially loved mowing her grass and gardening. She is survived by five children, Kathy J. O'Hara, David E. O'Hara and John P. O'Hara, all of Ligonier, Terry L. (Stephanie) O'Hara, of Monroe, N.C., and Scott S. (Debra) O'Hara, of Matthews, N.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Lois' life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Private interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 8, 2019