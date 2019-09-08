Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois O'Hara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. O'Hara


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois J. O'Hara Obituary
Lois J. O'Hara, 89, of Ligonier, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Bethlen Home. She was born July 13, 1930, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Emory and Nellie Burns. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a matron in the Ligonier Valley School District for more than 30 years. Lois enjoyed playing bingo, going on bus trips to casinos, shopping, and especially loved mowing her grass and gardening. She is survived by five children, Kathy J. O'Hara, David E. O'Hara and John P. O'Hara, all of Ligonier, Terry L. (Stephanie) O'Hara, of Monroe, N.C., and Scott S. (Debra) O'Hara, of Matthews, N.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Lois' life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Private interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Lois or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now