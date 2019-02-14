Lois J. (Baust) Patterson, 87, of Salem Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Emma (Schott) Baust. Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She cherished the time she spent with her beloved family. Lois was a member of the Slickville Presbyterian Church. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Patterson; sisters, Uwarda Wilson and Carol Balik; and great-granddaughter, Alayna Chappel. Lois will be sadly missed by her devoted children, Bev Chappel (Bill), of Greensburg, Jay Patterson (Beth-Ann), of Cabot, and Colleen Thiel (Vince), of New Alexandria; sister, Ruth Shaw, of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois treasured her grandchildren, Karen (Bob), John, Autumn (Drew) and Christopher (Sarah); and great-grandchildren, Zachary, Ashton, Aaryn, Avery, Rogan, Mackenzie, Charleigh and Jameson.

Respecting Lois' wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service for Lois that will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Slickville Presbyterian Church, 3083 PA-819, Slickville, PA 15684, officiated by Pastor Thomas Holmes. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The Patterson family would like to sincerely thank the staff and caregivers of Hempfield Manor, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and special thanks to Terri Simco, of Excela Home Care and Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care Lois received and the kindnesses shown to her family. To send online expressions of sympathy or to obtain grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 14, 2019