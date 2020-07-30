Dr. Lois Jean Scaglione, 69, of New Alexandria, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. She was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Greensburg, daughter of Daniel Scaglione (deceased) and Joanne "Jean" (DeLuca) Scaglione (deceased). She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. Lois earned the following degrees, most of which were acquired while working full time; bachelor of arts from Seton Hill College (1972), master of science from The University of Dayton (1975), bachelor of electrical engineering from The University of Dayton (1982) and doctor of engineering from Cleveland State University (1993). Lois retired from NASA as a product assurance manager in 2009 with more than 25 years of service. The last 22 years were spent at the NASA Glenn Research center in Cleveland, Ohio, where she played a critical role in ensuring the flightworthiness of complex electronic parts for several NASA programs, including the International Space Station. In her last three years of service, she was chairperson of a review board that insured the integrity of the electrical, electronic and electromechanical parts for the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Lois was the recipient of numerous awards and honors during her career. While at NASA, she received the Exceptional Achievement Award for her pioneering contributions to the design, development and implementation of the Process Based Mission Assurance Knowledge Management System. She also received the Space Flight Awareness Honoree Award for her outstanding leadership and significant contributions to the Columbia Accident Investigation. Lois was a very generous and giving person every day of her life. She loved to travel, taking numerous trips in the US, to Europe and she loved to cruise. She enjoyed gardening and she loved to can her homegrown fruits and vegetables. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel (Danny) Scaglione and Leon Scaglione. Lois is survived by her cousin, Linda Scaglione Miller, who was her best friend and "sister," her two beloved dogs, Bo and Baby, and many dear relatives, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Msgr. Larry J. Kulick. Burial will be at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to a charity of your choice
