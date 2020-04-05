|
Lois Jean Stennett, 90, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 10, 1929, in Lower Burrell, to the late John and Ruth Elizabeth Stevenson McKillop, and had been a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Lois was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell. As a young girl, she and her family helped with the construction of the church building, and over the years, Lois taught Bible study, sang in the church choir and was a member of Stitchers. Lois worked as an administrative assistant for ALCOA Research, for a local optometrist and for Penn State admissions at the New Kensington Campus. There, she impacted the lives of many students and coworkers, some who became her lifelong friends. Lois was an active volunteer with many organizations, such as the Lower Burrell No. 3 Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, Girl Scouts of America, Penn State New Ken Retiree Archivers and Meals on Wheels. Lois studied art and created sketches and paintings in her younger years, and later collected and repaired antique dolls and toys. She was an excellent cook and baker. She believed in celebrating all of life's special moments and will be remembered for her expressions of love in her family's traditions and treasured recipes. Lois was a strong, smart, loving woman with a sense of humor and a warm and generous heart. And she touched the hearts of those who knew her and cared for her. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Stennett Randolph, of Allegheny Township, and Sheryl (Michael Kasprick) Stennett, of Shorewood, Minn.; and three grandchildren, Joshua Randolph, and Emily and Matthew Kasprick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert Harold Stennett; and brother, John T. McKillop. Lois' family is grateful to so many who provided such excellent care to her in the last year of her life, especially Jwanita Hutcherson, Care at Home, and the nurses, doctors and staff at Quality Life Services Apollo, Rosebrook Sarver, and St. Margaret Hospital. Private funeral services and interment in Greenwood Mausoleum are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to Bethesda Lutheran Church, 3084 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.