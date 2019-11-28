|
Lois J. Younkin, 87, formerly of Ligonier and Robinson, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Meadowview, Berlin, Pa. She was born March 10, 1932, in Robinson, a daughter of the late Blair and Margaret Larue Robinson McGraw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale M. Younkin; a daughter, Karen Younkin; and two brothers, Gene and Donald McGraw. Lois is survived by two sons, Dale (Kathy) Younkin Jr. and Raymond B. Younkin, both of Somerset; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Joan (James) Lichtenfels, of Bolivar, Roberta (Wayne) Lichtenfels, of Robinson, and Sharon (Charles) Brink, of Hyde Park.
A service to celebrate Lois' life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2019