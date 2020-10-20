Lois J. Zwiener, 96, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. She was born June 6, 1924, in McKeesport, daughter of the late James and Anna A. (Dopcus) Kenders. Lois was a graduate of McKeesport High School and later graduated from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing (Cadet Nurse Corps). She was a member of the former Christ United Presbyterian Church, presently New Hope Presbyterian Church, where she served as church deacon, assistant financial secretary and longtime choir member. Lois loved cooking, sewing, gardening, bowling, reading and playing games. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur William Zwiener Sr.; son, Arthur William Zwiener Jr.; and brothers, James and Thomas Kenders. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn A. Talon and her husband, Gary; grandchildren, Gary (Michelle) Talon Jr., Deborah (Greg) Wilson, Julia (Ryan) Yarosik, Joyce (Richard) Zwiener, A. William Zwiener III and Daniel (Heidi) Zwiener; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Morgan Wilson, Brynn, Alana and Maryn Yarosik and Billie and Henrik Zwiener. Services are private due to Covid-19. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Private interment will be in Long Run Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church in memory of Lois. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
