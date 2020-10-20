1/
Lois J. Zwiener
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Zwiener, 96, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home. She was born June 6, 1924, in McKeesport, daughter of the late James and Anna A. (Dopcus) Kenders. Lois was a graduate of McKeesport High School and later graduated from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing (Cadet Nurse Corps). She was a member of the former Christ United Presbyterian Church, presently New Hope Presbyterian Church, where she served as church deacon, assistant financial secretary and longtime choir member. Lois loved cooking, sewing, gardening, bowling, reading and playing games. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur William Zwiener Sr.; son, Arthur William Zwiener Jr.; and brothers, James and Thomas Kenders. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn A. Talon and her husband, Gary; grandchildren, Gary (Michelle) Talon Jr., Deborah (Greg) Wilson, Julia (Ryan) Yarosik, Joyce (Richard) Zwiener, A. William Zwiener III and Daniel (Heidi) Zwiener; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Morgan Wilson, Brynn, Alana and Maryn Yarosik and Billie and Henrik Zwiener. Services are private due to Covid-19. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Private interment will be in Long Run Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church in memory of Lois. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved