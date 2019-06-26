Home

Lois K. Ross, 102, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Bethlen Home. She was born Nov. 7, 1916, in Ligonier and was a daughter of the late William A. and Ethel Rose Ferry. Lois had been employed by the former Reed's Ladies Shop in Ligonier and worked for years at the former Davis Drug Store in Ligonier. She was a member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Kenyon Ross, in 1999, and a brother, William Glenn Ferry. She is survived by four children, Virginia "Ginny" (Jason) Widisch, William J. (Janet) Ross, Richard L. (Charlotte) Ross and Robert K. (Barbara) Ross, all of Ligonier; a brother, Donald Ferry, of Ligonier; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren, -great-grandchildren and -great-great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Lois' life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Pioneer Presbyterian Church with her pastor, the Rev. David R. Kenyon, officiating. Lois was interred beside her husband in Ligonier Valley Cemetery in a private family service. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Lois or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 26, 2019
