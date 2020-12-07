Lois Mildred Hudson, 92, of Wellsville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Calcutta Health Care Center. She was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Irwin, the daughter of the late Hugh Clifford and Gertrude (Zimmerman) Howell. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death on Aug. 12, 1985, by her husband, Edwin D. Hudson, whom she married Sept. 24, 1948, and by three brothers, Jack, Elmer, and Clifford Howell. Lois graduated from Norwin Union High School in 1946. She and her husband operated Super Foods in Wellsville for 20 years. After that, Lois was employed for 30 years as an appointment secretary in the children's wing at The Counseling Center of Lisbon before her retirement in 2015. She was a member of Wellsville First Christian Church. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Miller and her husband, Bill, of Wellsville, and Dawn Betz and her husband, Mike, of Wellsville; two sons, Lance Hudson and Sean Hudson, both of Wellsville; one brother, Donald Howell and his wife, Dolores, of Flower Mound, Texas; and four sisters-in-law, Marie Howell, Lorraine Howell, Rochelle (James) Belak, and Alma Guckert. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Jason (Marcie), Devin (Erica), Jeremy (Natalee), and Derek (Jessica) Miller, Jessica and Christina Hudson, Lindsey Crowley, Cameron and Heath (Lindsay) Betz, Sean Hudson II, who lived with Lois for a time, and Max Hudson; and 22 great-grandchildren. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with Pastor Mark Blakeley of the church officiating. Burial will be in Penn Union Memorial Park in Irwin. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME in Wellsville is entrusted with Lois' arrangements. You may view this obituary and send condolences online at www.robertsfuneralhomewellsville.com
.