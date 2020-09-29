Lois M. Jones, 71, of Greensburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born Nov. 28, 1948, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Frances Mears. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas L. Jones. She was preceded in death by a brother, Louis C. (Clay) Mears; and survived by a brother, Bruce Mears; and sister, Janie (Vince) Orazi. Lois is also survived by three children, Jennifer (Anthony) Zapata, Janie Walz, and Jeffrey (Krystal) Jones; four grandchildren, Jesse Walz Jr., Brenna Walz, Angelina Zapata, and Elise Zapata; and several nieces and nephews. She loved bingo, planting flowers, and her dog, Peanut. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Per CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time and masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Children's Miracle Network or St Jude's. Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by everyone.



