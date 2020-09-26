Lois Mary (Davis) Mickinac, 76, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 21, 1943, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John Louis Davis and Freda J. (Hoffman) Davis. Lois was a longtime manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store, Latrobe. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved her cats. Her family was her world and she was a loving and proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Hamilton and Nancy Long. Lois is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bruce A. Mickinac, of Latrobe; two sons, Tyrone W. Davis and his wife, Juanita, of Bradenton, Fla., and Mark A. Davis and his wife, Dione, of New Alexandria; one daughter, Toni Lynn Polinsky and her husband, Ron, of Derry; one brother, Louis Davis and his wife, Susan, of Lloydsville; one sister, Patricia Wheaton and her husband, Ronald, of Rillton; her mother-in-law, Helen Mickinac, of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.