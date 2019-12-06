Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Vineyard Church
Lois M. Radakovich-Perry


1933 - 2019
Lois M. Radakovich-Perry Obituary
Lois M. Radakovich-Perry, 86, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Angus and May Naubauer Eddy. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert W. Radakovich; her second husband, Donald D. Perry; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Greenwalt. She was a member of Crossroads Vineyard Church for many years. Prior to her retirement, Lois was a receptionist for Nationwide Insurance. She also was a crossing guard for the Penn Hills School District and later worked for PNC Bank as a bank teller. She is survived by her three loving children, Keith (Marcee) Radakovich, of Greensburg, Kim Greenwalt, of Belle Vernon, and Karen (Alan) Katz, of Chicora, Pa. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Lauren, Kristi and John; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A memorial service will be held at noon Monday in Crossroads Vineyard Church, with Pastor Randy Caperton officiating. Interment will be private in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
