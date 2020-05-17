Lois (Reed) Parkhill, 87, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Waldo J. and Alma E. Demsky Reed, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since 1967 after previously residing in Etna. Mrs. Parkhill worked as a bank teller for PNC Bank in East Liberty and Lower Burrell. She also worked as a hostess for Eat n Park in New Kensington. She attended First Christian Church in New Kensington. She enjoyed caring for her family, spending time at camp, playing cards (particularly Rummy), watching TV/movies and her favorite game shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, eating chocolate and chocolate ice cream cones from Glen's Custard and she loved to stay active by sweeping her driveway meticulously, cutting grass, raking leaves, always having to pick up every twig in her yard and doing laundry daily. She was head cheerleader in high school, loved riding her bike, enjoyed singing and used to run in high heels to catch the trolley and buses in Etna to get to work. She was always sweet, kind and loving to everyone she met. She will be remembered for always putting others first before herself. She is survived by her three children, Stacey (Larry) Pepine, of Leechburg, Brian Parkhill, of Lower Burrell, and Darla Parkhill (Randy Daughenbaugh), of Monroeville; grandson, Nathaniel Crowley; and brother, William (Kathy) Reed, of San Diego, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Orr Parkhill; brother, Glenn W. Reed; and sister, Jean A. Monath. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in her name to Hillman Cancer Center, www.HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.