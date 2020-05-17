Lois Parkhill
1932 - 2020-05-13
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois (Reed) Parkhill, 87, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Waldo J. and Alma E. Demsky Reed, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell since 1967 after previously residing in Etna. Mrs. Parkhill worked as a bank teller for PNC Bank in East Liberty and Lower Burrell. She also worked as a hostess for Eat n Park in New Kensington. She attended First Christian Church in New Kensington. She enjoyed caring for her family, spending time at camp, playing cards (particularly Rummy), watching TV/movies and her favorite game shows, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, eating chocolate and chocolate ice cream cones from Glen's Custard and she loved to stay active by sweeping her driveway meticulously, cutting grass, raking leaves, always having to pick up every twig in her yard and doing laundry daily. She was head cheerleader in high school, loved riding her bike, enjoyed singing and used to run in high heels to catch the trolley and buses in Etna to get to work. She was always sweet, kind and loving to everyone she met. She will be remembered for always putting others first before herself. She is survived by her three children, Stacey (Larry) Pepine, of Leechburg, Brian Parkhill, of Lower Burrell, and Darla Parkhill (Randy Daughenbaugh), of Monroeville; grandson, Nathaniel Crowley; and brother, William (Kathy) Reed, of San Diego, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Orr Parkhill; brother, Glenn W. Reed; and sister, Jean A. Monath. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations be made in her name to Hillman Cancer Center, www.HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved