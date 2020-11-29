Lois R. Jackson, 85, of Jeannette, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at William Penn Care Center. She was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Baltimore, Md., and was raised by her loving late grandparents, Arthur and Edith Willis. In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 66 years, John E. Jackson; and two brothers, Charles (Margie) Willis and Harry (Vivian) Willis. Lois was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. Prior to retirement, she was an assistant manager for Southwest National Bank. Lois is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Frank) Lodovico and Lori (Bernie) Jackson; three grandchildren, Frank (Amy) Lodovico Jr., Jami (Justin) Radabaugh and Jon (Jenna) Lodovico; eight great-grandchildren, Evyn, Ethan, Niko, Eva, Avonlei, Londyn, Kaden and Avianna; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
