Lois R. (Wilson) Harkins Lange, formerly of Pitcairn, passed peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the young age of 96. Lois "Pudgie" lived her life to the fullest with personality, grace, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was the loving mother of Susan H. Janson (Robert Janson, M.D.), and William C. Harkins (Victoria Spina). She was the best "Gramma" to Connor W. Janson. She took exceptional pride in her title of "Auntie" to two very loving and attentive nieces, Jan Johnston and Althea Sarver. As well, she was blessed with several other caring and compassionate nieces and nephews. One of five girls and an identical twin, she is the last of the Wilson sisters to make this life journey. Her world revolved around her sisters and her family. Born and raised in Pitcairn, she attended Pitcairn High School and graduated from Duff's Business School. She started her career at Westinghouse and transitioned to Forbes Road East Area Vocational Technical School as an executive secretary from which she retired after 26 years of service. She loved to travel and shared many trips with her inseparable twin sister, "Orie". Lois celebrated 50-plus years of faithful membership in the Corinth Chapter No. 229, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export, where she grew in her spirituality with the support of her pastor and many dear church members. She loved God and her country. Lois was a patriot in the true sense of the word. She was a social butterfly and could easily converse with anyone who crossed her path. She embodied the word "foodie" and chocolate was her vitamin. Lois lived out her aging years at William Penn Personal Care Suites in Jeannette. Many thanks and gratitude to the staff who provided her with love and amazing care. Lois will live on in the hearts of those she touched and the relationships she has made. She will be missed immensely by those who loved her the most. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences, memories or stories can be expressed online at VaiaFuneralHome.com.