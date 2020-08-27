Lola Bell Bailey, 102, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Magnolia Place of Saxonburg. Lola was born April 6, 1918, in Claysville, daughter of the late John P. and Laura (Plants) Kuhn. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Melva Lutynsky; grandsons, Mitch (Bronwyn) Lutynsky Jr. and Mark (Lisa) Lutynsky; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Alexa Lutynsky. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Bailey; and siblings, Pierce, George and Clayton Kuhn. A private viewing and service was conducted in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Lola was laid to rest at West Union Cemetery, Treesdale. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
