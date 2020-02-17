|
Lola D. Campbell, 87, of Acme, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born March 24, 1932, in Stahlstown and was a daughter of the late Donald and Gladys Roadman. Lola was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J. Campbell, in 2007. Lola is survived by her two children, Brian (Barb) Campbell, of Acme, and Kelly (Neil) Wells, of North Carolina; two grand-daughters, Amanda (Ted) Campbell and Jessica (Alex) Campbell; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Murphy; three sisters, Shirley (Ken) Tosh, Reba Campbell and Judy Shaffer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Honoring Lola's request, all service will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown.