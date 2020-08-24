1/1
Lora Lee Cipollone, 89, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of New Kensington, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born Feb. 15, 1931, she was predeceased by her parents, Laura (Krisleit) and Edgar Andree, and her husband of 49 years, Joseph Cipollone. She is survived by her daughter, Hollie Cipollone Hoover; grandson, Joseph Hoover; and granddaughters, Danielle Hoover and Rachel Hoover Shelton. Lora Lee grew up in the Parnassus area and lived in New Kensington until the death of her husband, Joe, in 2010. She then went to live with her daughter's family in Maryland. Lora Lee was a devout Christian of the Lutheran faith. She had been active in church serving over the years as Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher and involved in church activities. She loved flower arranging and tending to her gardens. She made the holidays and family milestones special with much food and decorating. Her grandson, Joey, was the absolute joy of her life. And she loved her Steelers! The last two years of her life were spent at the Wilson Healthcare Center, Asbury Methodist Village. However, the last six months were spent alone. She did not directly pass of the virus, but of its effects of isolation, depression and deterioration. Lora Lee was a very special lady who will be sorely missed but appreciated by all who knew her. All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.Rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 24, 2020.
