Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Lora Lee Jones


Lora Lee Jones Obituary
Lora Lee (Caccia) Jones, 71, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born April 5, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Andrew Fulton and Betty Jane (Smith) Caccia. Prior to retirement, she had been a seamstress at Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of Church of the Open Door Baptist, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Fulton Caccia Jr. and Daniel Caccia; and a sister, Cora "Corky" Miller. She is survived by her husband, William M. Jones; two brothers, her twin, Lloyd Caccia and his wife, Stella, of Dearborn, Mich., and Richard Caccia and his wife, Lynn, of Greensburg; a sister, Catherine Caccia, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Dianne Dudley and her husband, Warren "Butch," of Southwest Greensburg; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
