Lora Lee (Caccia) Jones, 71, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born April 5, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Andrew Fulton and Betty Jane (Smith) Caccia. Prior to retirement, she had been a seamstress at Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of Church of the Open Door Baptist, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew Fulton Caccia Jr. and Daniel Caccia; and a sister, Cora "Corky" Miller. She is survived by her husband, William M. Jones; two brothers, her twin, Lloyd Caccia and his wife, Stella, of Dearborn, Mich., and Richard Caccia and his wife, Lynn, of Greensburg; a sister, Catherine Caccia, of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Dianne Dudley and her husband, Warren "Butch," of Southwest Greensburg; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

