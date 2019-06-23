Lorella Jean (Loughner) Magill, formerly of Irwin, went to be with her beloved Lord Jesus Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Fishers, Ind. She was born April 14, 1931, in Jeannette, to L. Mildred (Jobe) and Edward C. Loughner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Anne (Loughner) Frantz. She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Diane (Randall) Shreckengast, of State College, Pa., and Barbara (Jerry) Paladin, of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, Vincent, Emily and Jason; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally (Baloh) Jordan; and her brother-in-law, R. William Frantz. Lorella was never one to seek the spotlight, so even in death, she would want to remain in the background. Though she was an amazing woman, full of love and compassion, quick to give of herself to others and always finding the best in everyone she met. Suffice it to say that she was the most remarkable companion of 67 years one could imagine; the best mother one could hope for; the finest sister and friend and neighbor and on and on. Amazing only scratches the surface. She will be sorely missed.

No public viewing or services will be held.

Nothing touched Lorella's heart like helping children, so in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary