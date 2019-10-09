|
Lorene "Rene" (Wassel) Inks, aka Mama, Ma, Mamasita, Mom, Grandma Rene, G-Stacks and Gram, 70, who resided in Wilmerding, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born Dec. 15, 1948, in McKeesport, Lorene was the daughter of George and Thora Wassel of North Versailles. After graduating from high school, she studied at the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and later retired from Dish Network. Lorene is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Wassel; daughters, Jean (John) Hufford, Lee Inks (RJ) and Christina Greenaway; grandsons, Lawrence (Ray) Craig, Austin Inks and Tim Stewart; granddaughters, Shanna (Doug) Edwards, Mariah Craig, Amy Craig and Hannah Sisler; great-grandson, Mason; great-granddaughters, Myra Belle and Audrina; and nephew, Bryan. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Erin E. Inks-Stough; and grandson, Sean Gobbel.
No services will be held. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
In lieu of any flowers or condolences, please send donations to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
