Loretta C. (Evans) Bellanca, 86, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was born May 12, 1934, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Geregach Evans. Loretta was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, where she was active in the parish. She was a retired registered nurse and was a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society Auxiliary where she had proudly served as president for a time. She was also a member of the Greensburg Club of Italian Women. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Guy Bellanca; a son, Mark Bellanca; and a sister, Bernice Evans. She is survived by her four children, Guy J. Bellanca (Kathleen Bell), of Dover, Felicia Verardi (Paul), of Pittsburgh, Daniella Bellanca, of New Stanton, and Christina Wheeler (Kenneth), of Ravenna, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Janice Bellanca, of O'Fallon, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Natalie Verardi, Maria Young (Graham), Kelsey Torres (Nicholas), Paul Verardi (Brianne), Michelle Bellanca, Maggie Verardi, Mia Bellanca, Megan Bellanca and Jacob Wheeler; and several cousins nieces. There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass for Loretta at 11 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. (Live stream information will be available on the funeral home website.) Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Private entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Loretta's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to offer a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Anthology of McCandless for their utmost respect and compassion for their mother over the past year. They would also like to extend a warm thank-you to both Bridges and AHN Hospice for their care and support during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
