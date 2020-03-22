|
|
Loretta E. (Capristo) Coconcelli, 87, of North Versailles, a resident of Golden Heights, in Penn Township, died Friday, March 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Af "Coky" Coconcelli for 57 years; loving mother of Carla (late Bob) Hilf, of Level Green, Gino (Sharon) Coconcelli, of New Mexico, and Mark (Chris) Coconcelli, of Penn Township; precious grandmother of Nina and Luke Coconcelli and Marco and Dominic Coconcelli; sister of Eugene "Nook" (late Ann) Capristo, of Duquesne, and the late Bruce (surviving spouse, Carol, "Cheech") Capristo. Loretta was a typical Italian homemaker who loved to cook and take care of her family. She and Coky enjoyed bowling and socializing with their friends and family. Loretta also loved her role of grandmother as she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and sports events. Loretta's visitation and blessing service will be private to her family due to the pandemic. She will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery. Loretta's family extends grateful thanks to the staff of Golden Heights in Penn Township for their excellent care and concern of Loretta. Memorial donations may be made to the .