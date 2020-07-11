Loretta J. Lower Small, 83, of North Vandergrift, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the QLS West Haven Manor, Apollo. Born Oct. 5, 1936, in Indiana, she is the daughter of the late Arthur and Grace Moore Lower. A graduate of Indiana High School, Loretta loved dogs and was an avid bingo player. She had been a mother to a lot of people. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Tina" Small, in 2009 along with seven sisters and six brothers. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. Monday with Gary Whaley officiating in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.