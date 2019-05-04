Loretta Mae (Hayes) Carson, 86, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born March 16, 1933, in Wendel, a daughter of the late George and Elberta Hayes. She worked for many years as a bus driver for the Hempfield Area School District. After she moved to Ohio, she attended Westfield Presbyterian Church in Mount Jackson, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chick" Carson; great-granddaughter, Hannah Grace Stewart; brothers, James, George and Ronald Hayes; and sisters, Dolores Martini and Janet Bumosky. She is survived by her children, April Sanders, Charles G. Carson, Warren A. (Sandra) Carson and Diane Carson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home for a funeral service, with Pastor Mark Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 4 to May 5, 2019