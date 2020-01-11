|
Loretta Marie (Schmidt) Fisher, of Export, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Beloit, Kan., the third of seven children of Valentine Raymond and Katherine Schmidt. The beloved wife of the late Marvin D. Fisher, she is survived by son, Gregory M. Fisher, daughter, Karen Fisher, son, John (Janet) Fisher, daughter, Mary (Jeff) Williams, son, Brian (Gilda) Fisher, and daughter, Brenda Fisher; brother, Arnold Schmidt, brother, Leonard Schmidt, as well as nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, John, Raymond and Bill, and sister, Charlotte. An avid reader, Loretta loved to learn. Growing up on the family's homestead farm in Kansas, her favorite places to read was under the cottonwood trees and at night with a kerosene lamp. She shared many stories of life growing up on a farm in rural Kansas, including surviving flooding and the dust bowl during the Great Depression. She was proud that their farm was one marked by the "bums" during the Great Depression, offering a good meal to those in need who knew the marks. She and her siblings kept her guardian angel busy. After graduating high school, she earned her bachelor of science degree in home economics with a dietician specialty from Mt. Saint Scholastica in Atchison, Kan., now Benedictine College. Loretta first worked as a dietician in Cincinnati, Ohio, then in Kansas City, Mo. She met her future husband on a blind date as a favor to friends, after insisting she was not going to date a "hot-shot" pilot. Marvin, an Air Force pilot stationed in Topeka, Kan., was humble, intelligent and creative, and the first man she had met who wasn't scared off by Loretta's desire of six children. Married in 1958, they epitomized the genuine, loving commitment needed to be happily married for almost 58 years. They loved each other's company, were playful and loved to travel. They had great love for their family and were deeply committed to them, teaching them the tenets of their Christian faith through the way they lived their life.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor.
