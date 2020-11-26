Loretta M. Levendusky, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township, after two courageous battles with cancer. She was born March 7, 1939, in South Greensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Constance (Christine) Levendusky. She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She was truly an earth Angel loved by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Leonard and Thomas Levendusky; and two sisters, Clara Garlitz and Gertrude Enick. She is survived by her twin sister, Lorrean C. DeNaro, of Greensburg; her daughters, Dona DeNaro (Robert Piper), of Latrobe, and Dyan DeNaro, of New Kensington; niece, Janice Bell, of Greensburg; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral liturgy and interment are by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Special thanks to Dr. Larry Plundo and Associates, the staff on C-3 at Westmoreland Manor and Excela Hospice. www.bachafh.com
.