Loretta M. Levendusky
1939 - 2020
Loretta M. Levendusky, 81, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township, after two courageous battles with cancer. She was born March 7, 1939, in South Greensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Constance (Christine) Levendusky. She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She was truly an earth Angel loved by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Leonard and Thomas Levendusky; and two sisters, Clara Garlitz and Gertrude Enick. She is survived by her twin sister, Lorrean C. DeNaro, of Greensburg; her daughters, Dona DeNaro (Robert Piper), of Latrobe, and Dyan DeNaro, of New Kensington; niece, Janice Bell, of Greensburg; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Private funeral liturgy and interment are by the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Special thanks to Dr. Larry Plundo and Associates, the staff on C-3 at Westmoreland Manor and Excela Hospice. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
