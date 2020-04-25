|
Loretta M. Rutkowski, 82, of Greensburg, passed peacefully into the Lord?s hands on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born March 1, 1938, in Mutual, the daughter of late Mary and Joseph Kapura. She was the third of four siblings. On July 5, 1958, she married Adolph Rutkowski, who survives. She graduated from Hurst High School, Norvelt, in 1956. Loretta worked at Westinghouse in Youngwood after graduating high school, then left Westinghouse to raise her family. She was a member of St. Florian's Catholic Church in United. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Joseph Fazzi, of Vancouver, Wash.; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Karen Rutkowski, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Adriana and Miranda Fazzi, of Vancouver, Wash., Samantha, Taelor and Joshua Rutkowski, of Greensburg; and sister, Dolores Ulishney, of Greensburg. Loretta was preceded in death by her bother, Joseph; and sister, Irene. A service will be held at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Norvelt, for direct family members only. Burial will take place at St. Florian's Cemetery directly following the service.