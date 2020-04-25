Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Rutkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta M. Rutkowski


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta M. Rutkowski Obituary
Loretta M. Rutkowski, 82, of Greensburg, passed peacefully into the Lord?s hands on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born March 1, 1938, in Mutual, the daughter of late Mary and Joseph Kapura. She was the third of four siblings. On July 5, 1958, she married Adolph Rutkowski, who survives. She graduated from Hurst High School, Norvelt, in 1956. Loretta worked at Westinghouse in Youngwood after graduating high school, then left Westinghouse to raise her family. She was a member of St. Florian's Catholic Church in United. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Joseph Fazzi, of Vancouver, Wash.; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Karen Rutkowski, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Adriana and Miranda Fazzi, of Vancouver, Wash., Samantha, Taelor and Joshua Rutkowski, of Greensburg; and sister, Dolores Ulishney, of Greensburg. Loretta was preceded in death by her bother, Joseph; and sister, Irene. A service will be held at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Norvelt, for direct family members only. Burial will take place at St. Florian's Cemetery directly following the service.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -