Loretta Mautino
1924 - 2020
Loretta Bracco Mautino went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 9, 1924, daughter of the late Michael and Agatha Bracco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mautino. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Bracco, Donald Bracco, John Bracco, Virginia Bracco TeCarr, Mary Bracco Banco and Albert Bracco. Additionally, she was preceded by nephews, Donald Bracco and John Bracco; as well as nieces, Roberta Gerrain and Josephine LaScala. Loretta was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Agnes Church. Originally from the Clearfield area, she was a dental technician practicing with Dr. Rougheux for 27 years. She then resided in Deep Creek, Md., and Port Charlotte, Fla., for many years before settling back in North Huntingdon. In addition to spending much time in prayer and daily Mass, she enjoyed her beautiful flowers, listening to music, and watching the Steelers and Pirates. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Mautino, James Mautino, Rita Curran, William (Marilyn) Mautino, Thomas (Paula) Mautino, Bonita Ruozzi, Patricia (Fred) Porterfield, Mary Kay (Alfred) Simeone, Joan Bracco, Jennifer (Bryon) Whipkey, Deborah (David) LaScala, Mark (Maria) LaScala, and Diane (Larry) Fitzgibbon. Also surviving are many great-nieces and -nephews; and several great-great-nieces and -nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church. Entombment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
24
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
