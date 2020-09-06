Loretta Vaccaro, 83, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Trafford, the daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Cush) Vaccaro. Loretta was a member of St. Regis Church. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Peg (John) Donis, John (Ruth) Vaccaro, and James (Mary) Vaccaro; sister-in-law, Madeline Vaccaro; and niece-in-law, Judy Vaccaro. Loretta is survived by her husband, George Michalo; and her nephews, John Donis and John Vaccaro; as well as extended family. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the chapel of Good Shepherd Cemetery, 733 Patton St., Monoreville, with Father George Saletrik officiating. Entombment will follow in the cemetery mausoleum. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
