|
|
Lori Jean (Lawson) Pomposelli, 61, of Delmont, Murrysville and Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at home, in peace and surrounded by her beloved family. She was born July 28, 1958, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late James Lindsay Lawson Sr. and "Nanny Bubbles" Mary Esther Moreland-Lawson-Zilles. "Mimi," as Lori was known as later in life, was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family. Mimi loved life and lived it with "peace, love, happiness and sunshine." She will be remembered by many as always being positive, bubbly and full of life, even throughout her illness. She was a beautiful spirit, making friends with every single person she crossed paths with. She had a contagious laugh and a smile and personality that will never be forgotten by or far from the hearts of the ones she loved. Mimi will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Louis Pomposelli; daughters, Kate Davis, of Delmont, and Maria Jean Alton and her husband Bryan, of Penn Hills; sisters, Sherry Michael and her husband Bill, Vernie Lawson and Debbie Howe Lawson Watt, and her sister, Susan Howe and her husband Bob; brother, the late "Uncle Jimmy" James Lindsay Lawson Jr.; nieces and nephews, Bill, Jim, Lisa, Leilani, Kyle, Jen and Becky; great-nieces and great-nephews, nicknamed "The Peace Club," Livy, Gaby, Nolan, Harper and Nico; lifelong best friends, Eddie, Luella, Jessie, Tim, Sophia, Zack, Lizzie and Bentley Ludovici; and her large extended Canadian family who she loved so dearly, led by Lenny, Jane, Joe, Kerri, Scott and Tiffany Jacobs. Most importantly, Mimi was the very proud and loving grandmother of Emma Lynn, Liam Reign and Saoirse Eire, all of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Lori will be private.
The Pomposelli family would like to sincerely thank the doctors, staff and caregivers of AHN Forbes Regional Cancer Center for the excellent and loving care that Lori received during her illness and for the compassion shown to her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lori's memory may be made to Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or www.supportahn.org. Please write "Lori Pomposelli" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2019