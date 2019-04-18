|
Lori J. Williams, 62, of Plum, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born April 19, 1956, in Troy, N.Y., daughter of the late Edward and Jean McLoughlin Flynn. In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Williams, in 2001; and two brothers, Mark Flynn and Don Flynn. She is survived by two sons, Connor (Angela) Williams, of Penn Hills, and Troy (Amy) Williams, of York, Pa.; a brother, Scott Flynn, of Plum, and a grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Boots.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Plum Creek Cemetery Chapel, 670 Center-New Texas Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Everyone please meet at the Cemetery Chapel. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, is entrusted with arrangements.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Western PA Huntington's Disease Society of America, Pittsburgh Chapter, PO Box 1196, 1140 Thorn Run Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108, in Lori's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 18, 2019