Lori Kay Deanna, 55, formerly of Export, recently of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1965, daughter of Judy and Larry Biesuz, of Export, and the late Richard Stewart, of Jeanette. Lori Kay battled cancer for 10 years and MDS for two years. She beat the coronavirus but Leukemia took Lori from us. She was the beloved wife of 37 years to Kenny Deanna; and a great mother to her three sons, Corey Paul, Casey and Dennis. She was a loving grandmother of three, Kora, Tristan and Cameron. She is also survived by her siblings, Theresa Stewart, Judy Stewart-Sorace, Nicole (Chuck) Sites, Bonnie Jean Stewart, Bobbie Darcey, Larry (Jennifer) Biesuz and Vincent (Debi) Biesuz. Also surviving are her eight nephews and five nieces. Those who were lucky enough to be part of Lori Kay's entourage were always looked after and cared for. She definitely did not mince words; you knew exactly what was on her mind. Lori Kay took the time each and every month to write birthday cards to family, friends and acquaintances. She never missed a single person that she loved. Lori loved her home and her many Rottweilers. Lori Kay never stopped fighting. She was the strongest, most courageous woman inside and out. Lori Kay will always remain in our hearts. Until we see you again! Tag, you're it! A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.



