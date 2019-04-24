Lori Louise (Sistek) Von Stein, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Easter morning, April 21, 2019. She was born Dec. 1, 1959, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Ellen (Hobart) Sistek. Lori was an inspiration of kindness to all she met, which was reflected in her commitment to the Lord. Lori was most recently employed with the Bethlen Communities as a registered nurse following her many years as a teacher with Holy Trinity Catholic School. She also held multiple positions within the Covenant Presbyterian Church family and the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center. Some of her contributions to the church community include church elder, Christian education director, Divas leader, MOPS mentor, bible study leader and Sunday school teacher. Lori was a creative motivator and enjoyed her leadership time spent with youth groups and mission trips of the Christian community. Her priorities in life always had her focused on caring for others, which came full circle with her contributions as a registered nurse and a health care provider at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center during the summer sessions. Lori had many passions in life, most of which were directed toward the compassion and motivation of others. She did enjoy the creative side of life and repurposing old relics. Shopping brought her much joy, and she was a personal shopper for many appreciative colleagues and friends. Lori is survived by her son, Samuel Von Stein, of Ligonier, and his father, Mark Von Stein, of Belleville, Pa.; a brother, Ron and his wife Karen (Schachte) Sistek, of Ligonier; two nieces, Claire Sistek, of South Carolina, and Abigail Sistek, of Ligonier; an uncle, Charles Sistek, of Mt. Pleasant; Carol Truswell and family; and numerous other cousins.

A service to celebrate Lori's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lori's name to the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, 188 Macartney Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary