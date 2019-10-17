|
Lorna "Bunny" Jones Emert, 88, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born April 5, 1931, a daughter of the late Ralph M. and Margaret (Keys) Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Emert; and grandson, Adam Emert. Bunny was a member of Stahlstown United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, Bunny was an elementary school teacher with the Mt. Pleasant School District. She was a member of the Fort Ligonier Chapter No. 345 Order of the Eastern Star for 40 years, having served as a Worthy Matron four times. She is survived by her six children, Robert (Linda) Emert, of Ligonier, Cheryl (Paul) Shafer, of Stahlstown, David Emert, of Stahlstown, Chris (Stephanie) Emert, of Stahlstown, Anna "Ame" (Gary) Gula, of Stahlstown, and Scott (Katie) Emert, of Trinity, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlen Home Hospice, 125 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658, or Life's Promise, 2053 State Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2019