Lorna G. Smith


1939 - 2020
Lorna G. Smith Obituary
Lorna Gay (McGuire) Smith, 81, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Pittsburgh. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack L. Smith. Surviving is her loving son, Jason Smith, of Murrysville; and several sisters, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Renee Smith; brothers and a sister. Respecting Lorna's wishes, services and interment will be held privately. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
