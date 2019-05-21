Home

Lorraine Arlotti


Lorraine Arlotti


1924 - 05 Obituary
Lorraine Arlotti Obituary
Lorraine (Schmidt) Arlotti, 95, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the LGAR Home, Turtle Creek. Lorraine was born May 4, 1924, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Harry P. and Beatrice C. (Curtin) Schmidt. Lorraine was a member of the St. Regis Church and its former Altar Rosary Society and the Level Green Senior Citizens. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Michael V. Arlotti Sr.; and her siblings, Norma Spirk and John Schmidt. Lorraine is survived by her children, Michael V. Arlotti Jr. (Beth), of Trafford, Marilyn Wareham (Rick), of Maryland, the late Terri Bryan (husband John Bryan), of Level Green, and Maureen Garda (Marty), of Lower Burrell; and nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Regis Church with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019
