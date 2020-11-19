Lorraine C. (Covin) Williams, 67, of Delmont, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1953, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Merle Regis Covin Sr. and Carolyn (Dumsick) Covin. Prior to retirement she was employed by L&S Machinery and was currently a caretaker for Norman Anderson. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and was a frequent patron at Rivers Casino and was an avid Steelers fan. She is survived by a daughter, Rene Zundel and her husband, Matthew, of New Alexandria, a son, Kevin Lyons and his wife, Tammy, of Latrobe, two grandchildren, Hannah Zundel-Walters and her husband, Bryce, and Colton Zundel and his fiancee, Haylee Rohrer, a step-granddaughter, Trenessa Smolleck, three step-great-grandchildren, a sister, Elaine Barry and her husband, Jack, of Georgia, a brother, Merle Covin Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Derry, and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Lorraine's wishes, a memorial visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.